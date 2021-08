Democracy in America is gravely threatened. This should concern all loyal Americans, Republican and Democrat. According to the 2020 Democracy Index, a research division of a private U.K.-based institute, the Economist Group that ranks the health of democracies, the U.S. ranks only 25th and is classed a “Flawed Democracy,” putting it in the company of countries such as Serbia, Mongolia, Hungary, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The top five healthiest democracies in the world, classified as “Full Democracies,” are Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand, and Canada, nations that also offer universal health care and strong social safety nets.