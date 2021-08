We’re just a little over two weeks away from Ohio State kicking off the 2021 season against Minnesota up in the Twin Cities. Yes, it’s really that close. And while the OSU team continues to prepare for the start of the season with by going through the paces in fall preseason camp, there are as always some things to sort out. There is some pretty good clarity at some positions, but others are going through a major overhaul akin to “Extreme Makeover” college football edition.