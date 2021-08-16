"I'll be ready either way," Bills QB Josh Allen practicing as if he'll see action this preseason

Josh Allen doesn't seem to be too worried about when he will receive a second contract from the Buffalo Bills. "If it does [happen], great," Allen said, per Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk). "If it doesn't, great. I'm trying to be the best that I can be for this team this year. We've got a goal set. Like I said, it'll work itself out. ... When it happens, it happens. I'm at peace with it."