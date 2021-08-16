Cancel
NFL

"I'll be ready either way," Bills QB Josh Allen practicing as if he'll see action this preseason

By Jenna Callari
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW) — Will Josh Allen play at all this preseason? Even the fourth-year QB doesn't know the answer to that question. Allen sat out of the team's first preseason game against the Detroit Lions last Friday, along with several other projected starters. With two preseason games left, including this weekend's road trip to Chicago, Allen hasn't been told whether or not he'll see any action but if and when he does, he'll be ready.

