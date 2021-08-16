KCPBS adds new show
New Kansas City PBS Show Brings Context to Issues Affecting Kansas City. Rashaan Gilmore Will Host Monthly Civic Affairs Half-Hour. Kansas City PBS has added a new, locally produced show to its lineup. The Flatland show, named after the station’s digital journalism platform, is a monthly current affairs program that takes a deep dive into a single local issue raising questions, causing tensions, or is curiously unexplored. It will premiere Thursday, September 16 at 7 p.m. on Kansas City PBS Channel 19.1, with new episodes airing on the third Thursday of every month.www.kcapplauds.net
