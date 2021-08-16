Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Corn and Soybean Crop Condition Ratings decline

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGTBJ_0bTV1AhS00

(Washington D.C) Corn and Soybean crop condition ratings fell this week, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report released on Monday afternoon.

Corn condition ratings declined 2 percentage points from 64-percent good to excellent a week ago to 62-percentage points as of Sunday, August 15.

The eastern corn belt states came through with the highest ratings. Ohio boasts a corn condition rating of 81-percent good-to-excellent, Illinois, 74-percent, Indiana, 72-percent, Nebraska, 68-percent, Missouri, 67-percent, and Iowa 58-percent good-to-excellent. The northern corn belt has the lowest ratings with Minnesota, 35-percent good-to-excellent, and South Dakota, just 24-percent good-to-excellent.

Corn in the dough stage is estimated at 73-percent, five percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Corn in the dent stage is even with one ago at 22-percent.

In Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana, the soybean crop is rated 73, 71, and 68-percent good-to-excellent, respectively. Nebraska’s soybean crop is in good shape with a 72-percent good-to-excellent rating. The soybean crop in Missouri is 65-percent good-to-excellent, Iowa stands at 58-percent, and Minnesota and South Dakota have the poorest ratings at 29 and 22-percent good-to-excellent, respectively.

Nationwide, 94-percent of the soybean crop is blooming, even with the 2020 crop at the same time a year ago, and 81-percent of the crop is setting pods, two percent ahead of the five-year average.

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean#Corn Belt#Washington D C#Usda Crop Progress Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Norfolk Daily News

This is the Best County to Live in Nebraska

The U.S. may have the largest economy in the world, but in other key measures indicative of quality of life, it is far from number one. Based on the United Nations Development Programme's Human Development Index, a tool used for gauging and comparing quality of life across geographies, the United States ranks as the 17th best country to live in worldwide.
Michigan Statefarmers-exchange.net

Corn Condition Slips in Michigan

The following is from the Michigan Field Office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Aug. 15. Hot and humid weather resulted in widespread storms accompanied by significant precipitation across most areas of the state. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Drought conditions continued to decrease...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans pause after slide as export, crop prospects assessed

* Soybeans, corn near 2-week lows * Market monitors Midwest rain, crop tour results * Dollar rally, Chinese demand mark export outlook * Wheat consolidates below last week's 8-1/2 year high (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, hovering near a two-week low as the market assessed shifting U.S. crop conditions and an export outlook marked by brisk Chinese demand and a strong dollar. Corn eased to hold close to a two-week low from the previous session, while wheat also edged down as it consolidated below last week's 8-1/2 year high. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down half a cent at $13.19-1/2 a bushel by 1213 GMT. On Thursday, it had slid to its lowest level since Aug. 4 at $13.14-1/4. U.S. soybean prices have been curbed by rain forecast in dry northwestern growing belts along with a rally in the dollar that tempered export optimism generated by a run of sales to China. The rally in the dollar, which hit a new 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, stoked broad selling in commodities on Thursday. "The ongoing appreciation of the dollar (...) is changing the outlook for U.S. export activity," consultancy Agritel said. "The evolution of the weather situation will remain important to follow in the coming weeks." The soybean and corn markets are watching for final results from a major annual Midwest field tour. On Thursday, scouts on the Pro Farmer crop tour projected corn yields and soy pod counts in Iowa above the three-year tour average, but below-average levels in Minnesota. CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $3.47-1/2 while CBOT wheat inched 0.1% lower to $7.42. Prices at 1213 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 742.00 -0.75 -0.10 640.50 15.85 CBOT corn 547.50 -3.25 -0.59 484.00 13.12 CBOT soy 1319.50 -0.50 -0.04 1311.00 0.65 Paris wheat Dec 247.50 3.75 1.54 192.50 28.57 Paris maize Nov 217.75 2.00 0.93 219.00 -0.57 Paris rape Nov 567.25 3.25 0.58 418.25 35.62 WTI crude oil 62.82 -0.87 -1.37 48.52 29.47 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -3.55 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Susan Fenton)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly two months on Friday and corn set a near one-month low on macroeconomic concerns along with beneficial rains in the western Midwest and Plains, analysts said. Soyoil futures fell more than 5% on reports that the...
Iowa Statedewittobserver.com

Dry crop condition draws concern across Iowa

Ongoing drought conditions in parts of Iowa continue to raise concerns as the state’s corn and soybean crops progress through the 2021 growing season. Iowa’s corn condition was rated 61% good to excellent, while 60% of soybean acres had that same good to excellent rating — which was relatively unchanged from last week. However, the latest drought monitor map showed 16 Iowa counties in areas of northwest and east-central parts of the state to be under extreme drought.
Agriculturekmaland.com

WASDE drops corn, soybean yield expectations

With a big-ticket WASDE report, it was a busy week for the grain markets. The Aug. 12 USDA report set a bullish tone for corn and soybean prices as harvest season nears, Brian Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said, as yield estimates were lower than expected. National corn yields were pegged at 174.6 bushels per acre, down nearly 5 bushels from the July estimate, while soybean yields were lowered nearly half a bushel per acre.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Among Top States in Quickest COVID Recovery

(Fargo, ND) -- When it comes to recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic, North Dakota ranks near the top for quickest to get things back in order. Personal finance web site Wallethub has ranked the state as the 7th quickest to recover from the effects of the Coronavirus. The site compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics, including the share of the population fully vaccinated to the real GDP vs. pre-COVID levels.
O'brien County, IAkiwaradio.com

Conditions Remain Dry, Crop Condition Drops Slightly

Statewide Iowa — The latest USDA crop report shows Iowa’s corn crop is rated at 58 percent good to excellent — a slight drop from last week’s 61 percent rating. The soybean condition was also rated at 58 percent good to excellent — down from 60 percent the week before.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Pro Farmer Crop Tour: Indiana Corn Crop Could be Big

The Pro Farmer Crop Tour made its way through Indiana and confirmed what many in the state had already guessed- this corn crop could be a big one. Pro Farmer Editor Brian Grete discussed the corn numbers across the Hoosier state. “Indiana corn yield, 193.48, that was up 7.6% from...
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Record yields: USDA forecasts historic bushels for corn, soybeans, wheat

WASHINGTON — The first survey-based crop production data of the current growing season projects record corn, soybean and wheat yield averages in Illinois and Indiana, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Crop production data from this report is based primarily on farmer surveys and satellite imagery. Field samples from...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Six days for week ending on August 15 were suitable for fieldwork for Iowa farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Although isolated areas of Iowa received substantial rain, statewide farmers had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 15, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Some areas of the State had no measurable precipitation during the week. Due to drought conditions, haying and grazing of CRP land continues. Field activities included harvesting hay and oats.

Comments / 0

Community Policy