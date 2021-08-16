Corn and Soybean Crop Condition Ratings decline
(Washington D.C) Corn and Soybean crop condition ratings fell this week, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report released on Monday afternoon.
Corn condition ratings declined 2 percentage points from 64-percent good to excellent a week ago to 62-percentage points as of Sunday, August 15.
The eastern corn belt states came through with the highest ratings. Ohio boasts a corn condition rating of 81-percent good-to-excellent, Illinois, 74-percent, Indiana, 72-percent, Nebraska, 68-percent, Missouri, 67-percent, and Iowa 58-percent good-to-excellent. The northern corn belt has the lowest ratings with Minnesota, 35-percent good-to-excellent, and South Dakota, just 24-percent good-to-excellent.
Corn in the dough stage is estimated at 73-percent, five percentage points ahead of the five-year average. Corn in the dent stage is even with one ago at 22-percent.
In Ohio, Illinois, and Indiana, the soybean crop is rated 73, 71, and 68-percent good-to-excellent, respectively. Nebraska’s soybean crop is in good shape with a 72-percent good-to-excellent rating. The soybean crop in Missouri is 65-percent good-to-excellent, Iowa stands at 58-percent, and Minnesota and South Dakota have the poorest ratings at 29 and 22-percent good-to-excellent, respectively.
Nationwide, 94-percent of the soybean crop is blooming, even with the 2020 crop at the same time a year ago, and 81-percent of the crop is setting pods, two percent ahead of the five-year average.
