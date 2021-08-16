Stigma Associated with Substance Use Disorder Presentation at the Davenport Public Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 16, 2021) — September is National Recovery Month! Join Prevention Specialists from the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services Inc on Wednesday, September 1, 6:30PM, at Fairmount (3000 N Fairmount St) to learn more about the struggles individuals with Substance Use Disorder face and how you can help make a difference. This interactive presentation will focus on what stigma is, how stigma affects individuals diagnosed with Substance-Use Disorder, and how community members can have a positive impact on removing the stigma associated with Substance-Use Disorder.www.rcreader.com
