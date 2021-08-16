Three aquaculture startups make the Forbes Asia “100 to Watch” list

Dr Claude Kaplan, IP expert and director at Hatch Innovation Services*, discusses some of the issues and opportunities relating to patents in land-based salmon farming. In a recent article my colleague, Tanja Hoel, discussed some of the key investment considerations in land-based salmon farming. As detailed by Tanja, there are still a number of technical and operational challenges in this sector. Companies – both solution providers and operators – inevitably create new intellectual property (IP) as they find novel solutions to these challenges. This enables them to offer better, cheaper, quicker products or services than those offered by competitors – whether they be RAS engineering designs for greater biomass production, real-time monitoring of water quality, or new diagnostics for the rapid detection of pathogens. Ultimately, it is this IP which delivers long-term value to the company, its shareholders and its investors.