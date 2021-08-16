Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Dave Doeren breaks down first scrimmage, health of team and more

By R. Cory Smith
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. -- Over the weekend, the Wolfpack held its first scrimmage ahead of the 2021 season. NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media about his team's first spring scrimmage, putting the pads on for the first time, players who stood out in recent practices, balancing work for players and much more.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Doeren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Baseball#Football Team#American Football#Wolfpack#Nc State#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Defense stands out in first team scrimmage

With a little more than three weeks until the season opener against Boise State, UCF held its first scrimmage of the fall camp at the Bounce House Stadium Wednesday. Knights coach Gus Malzahn called it a great first step in gathering information and evaluating the players after the first week of practice. “We’re trying to figure out who’s ready, who needs more work and to start putting the ...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Mario Cristobal breaks down first practice of the year

Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal met with the Oregon media on Friday afternoon after his football team held his first practice of the 2021 college football season. “It’s what you’d expect out of a first day. Everyone is out there going about as hard as they can go," said Cristobal. "Football shape is a little different from weight room shape, and you can see there’s a gap there that we have to close. That’s part of camp. “A lot of guys doing a great job with technique and fundamentals. We still have a ways to go, but overall execution on the first day was solid. Tempo of practice was solid. The tempo of our drills overall were solid.“I know you probably have a question on the two guys who had an issue. Those guys are indefinitely suspended until further notice. When the time is appropriate, I’ll get that information to you. In terms of them, that’s the only response I have to that. “Aside from that, lots of good stuff going on today and I look forward to answering your questions."
College Sportslandgrantholyland.com

The I-70 Football Podcast: Breaking down the Big Ten teams in the “Bowl Tier”

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.
College Sports247Sports

WATCH: Mycah Pittman breaks down first week of fall camp, receiver room

Oregon sophomore wide receiver Mycah Pittman spoke with the media after the team's fifth day of fall camp and where this team is at. During his time with the media, Pittman opened up about where he's at on a personal level regarding his health and confidence, what the team is working on in practice, what the competition is like at the wide receiver room right now with so much talent now on the roster, his thoughts on the quarterback depth and Anthony Brown, and also his Name, Image, and Likeness deals.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Breaking Down the First Dolphins Chart

The Miami Dolphins are opening their preseason schedule this week — against the Chicago Bears on Saturday — and that means the arrival of the first depth chart of the year. Head coaches throughout the league will tell you time and time again that the first depth chart doesn't mean...
Grayson County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Cougars’ first scrimmage ends in tie

Grayson County and Hancock County battled to a 6-6 tie in a high school football scrimmage Friday, Aug. 6. Hancock County moved ahead first, scoring a touchdown in the opening quarter. But Grayson County answered. Hunter Felty connected with Cooper Goff on a 12-yard touchdown pass to allow Grayson County...
Rhea County, TNrheaheraldnews.com

Eagles edge Warriors in first scrimmage

SPARTA, Tenn. – The Rhea County High School Golden Eagle football team hit the road on Tuesday, competed and defeated the White County High School Warriors 24-20 in the first of three preseason scrimmages for the Eagles. The Eagles struck first with a 3-yard touchdown run from Hunter Crowe, putting...
FootballPosted by
Union-Recorder

‘Dogs look strong in first scrimmage

The final score may not have been in their favor, but that was no real indication of how well the GMC Prep Bulldogs played Friday night. The Treutlen County Vikings left town with the 20-17 football scrimmage victory, but it was the host Bulldogs who were up 17-0 when each team’s starters were substituted out after three quarters.
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Vols Ready for First Fall Scrimmage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the first scrimmage of the preseason looming, the Tennessee Volunteers took Haslam Field for the seventh practice of preseason camp on Wednesday. Wide Receivers coach Kodi Burns took the podium to discuss building a deep room of playmakers.”We play different than anybody else in the...
Hawaii StateKITV.com

Special teams reigns supreme in Hawaii football's first scrimmage

It's not very often that kickers or punters are lauded for their performances, but Hawaii football's first fall scrimmage on Saturday was a different story. The special teams unit stole the show. "Offense was good, defense was good, the only thing that surprised me today was our punters were out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy