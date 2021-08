Mountain West Conference, Wyoming, New Mexico, Tim Thomas, San Diego State Aztecs football, United States Air Force. It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. While August continues to be one of the slower months in the recruiting calendar, there are some signs of life. There were barely any offers (six) and five of them were for 2023 recruits. On the other hand, there were some commits as well, with two recruits announcing their verbal pledge. New Mexico and San Diego State led the way on the offer from, with Fresno State and Wyoming picking up the new commits. This week’s cover photo will go to Wyoming, who added the highest-ranking commit of the week.