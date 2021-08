What: Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) I don’t what all to write about this game. We haven’t really seen any of these Hornets players in action enough to know what we’re looking for. We know James Bouknight and Kai Jones are going to get a lot of minutes, but where they get those minutes will be something to watch. Jones might be best suited to play the five at the NBA level, but the same goes for Vernon Carey and Nick Richards, and both of them will be getting plenty of minutes as the summer league goes on.