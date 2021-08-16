Southeast Oklahoma military veterans react to Taliban overtaking Afghanistan

Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. HONS

Images showing people clinging to the outside of an American military plane taking off after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan stuck with two southeast Oklahoma military veterans who served there.

Afghans rushed Kabul’s airport Monday to escape the Taliban that dethroned the country’s Western-backed government in a little more than one week. U.S. officials said at least seven people died in the Americans' chaotic exit, including some who fell to their death from the military plane after it took flight.

President Joe Biden said Monday he is confident in his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan after he faced either sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members for a “third decade” of war.

“I don’t know the answer and I don’t think there’s a lot of people that have the answer,” said Kaleb Swboni, a Pittsburg County native whose military service including time in Afghanistan.

Swboni is a teacher, softball coach and athletic director at Indianola Public Schools after serving in the Army.

The 2009 Crowder High School graduate enlisted in the US Army with basic training at Ft. Sill. Swboni deployed from Ft. Lewis in Seattle to Afghanistan and served from October 2011 to October 2012.

Swboni deployed to Regional Command East in the Kunar province in an infantry calvary scout unit at a small outpost.

“And we lost two really good guys,” Swobni said, referring to Sgts. Michael Knapp and Jabraun S. Knox. Both were killed by indirect fire May, 18. 2012 in Asadabad, Afghanistan, according to the Military Times.

Swboni still wears bracelets in honor of the two men and said he knows more people like him with similar connections.

Nearly 2,500 American service members were killed in Afghanistan through April — which Swboni said made the chaotic American exit more disheartening.

“It’s almost for a lost cause,” Swboni said.

More than 47,000 Afghan civilians died in the the nearly-20-year war, in addition to more than 51,000 Taliban and other opposition fighters.

Michael Sadler said service members protected citizens and provided stability — and said that still has meaning.

“What we did was important and not for nothing,” Sadler said. “I refuse to believe we lost our brothers and sisters in combat for absolutely nothing. I hope we make this right and get back into action until all our allies are removed safely.”

Sadler joined the military after graduating from McAlester High School in 2007 and served in Afghanistan from 2009-2010 in the Army’s 82nd airborne division.

His unit trained Afghan police forces and army units around the Bagram airbase and in the Parwan province; and conducted security patrols, air assault missions.

Sadler said America’s exit could have been handled differently.

“I feel we needed to eventually leave a place where the progress stops and being in a combat zone is exhausting for 20 years,” Sadler said. “However, everything should have been based on conditions being met on the ground, and done in the proper manner based on real world intelligence.

“We should never abandon the citizens that risked their lives and the lives of their families to help us keep stability in the region for the past 20 years,” he added.

Sadler was injured in a roadside accident in Afghanistan that required multiple knee surgeries and went to Ft. Sill before getting out of the service in 2013. He now works at a floating dock manufacturer in McAlester.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com