In today's video I look at Paysafe's (NYSE:PSFE) most recent earnings and share both bullish and bearish views on its earnings report. Here are some highlights from the video. Paysafe reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings before the market open on Aug. 16. The company reported 13% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth driven by roughly 37% YoY growth in its eCash solutions. Its total revenue growth would have been higher, but it was offset due to a revenue impact from a business divestiture in October 2020.