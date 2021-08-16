How do you say “food bank” in Spanish?
||| FROM RICK RHODES for ORCAS ISLAND FOOD BANK |||. Roxana Pardo Garcia says the first step in attracting food-insecure Latinx/Hispanic people to take advantage of the services of a food bank is to establish trust. The second step is to provide the food, mainly fresh, that Latinx/Hispanic peoples have been accustomed to eating. Pardo Garcia is co-founder and project lead of Alimentando al Pueblo (Feeding the Village), an organization founded in July 2020 to provide food to the Latinx/Hispanic community in the Highline area of King County, specifically in the cities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and White Center.theorcasonian.com
