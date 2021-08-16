Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harnett County, NC

How one superintendent is ensuring equal opportunities across his district

By Lori Capullo
districtadministration.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperintendent of Harnett County Schools in North Carolina Dr. Aaron Fleming couldn’t be more suited to his job—or the district. A native of North Carolina, he grew up in a rural part of the state between Charleston and Greensboro. “I look back often and think about how we had science labs with no gas running to them, and rundown classrooms,” he recalls. “I went on to NC State and met kids from other parts of the state who were so prepared, not necessarily education-wise but they had better resources. Today, I always tell our teachers and our parents that what we offer in Harnett should be the same as what students are getting in Charlotte or the coast or in the mountains. It should be similar for all.”

districtadministration.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
Harnett County, NC
Education
Harnett County, NC
Government
County
Harnett County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Opportunities#Snowstorms#Superintendents#School Systems#Harnett County Schools#Nc State#House#District Administration#Covid#Esser#Google Meet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy