How one superintendent is ensuring equal opportunities across his district

Superintendent of Harnett County Schools in North Carolina Dr. Aaron Fleming couldn’t be more suited to his job—or the district. A native of North Carolina, he grew up in a rural part of the state between Charleston and Greensboro. “I look back often and think about how we had science labs with no gas running to them, and rundown classrooms,” he recalls. “I went on to NC State and met kids from other parts of the state who were so prepared, not necessarily education-wise but they had better resources. Today, I always tell our teachers and our parents that what we offer in Harnett should be the same as what students are getting in Charlotte or the coast or in the mountains. It should be similar for all.”