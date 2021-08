Lufkin ISD began classes on August 12 and transporting students to their respective schools has been quite the undertaking. LISD Administration knows that this has been a headache to many and in a statement today, officials acknowledged that they would like to thank parents and students for their patience as the district navigates a nationwide bus driver shortage due to the pandemic. The trickle-down effect from this shortage is long waiting lists, doubled-up routes and all employees on deck who have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).