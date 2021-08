On Sunday, August 22nd Bosse Field will quite literally "go to the dogs" as it's a fundraising event for the Vanderburgh Humane Society. The event will take place at the Evansville Otters 12:30 game on August 22nd against the Gateway Grizzilies. Not only can you go and enjoy the game, but you can also take your pup to enjoy the game with you. Don't have a pup? The Vanderburgh Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable dogs who are looking for their forever home. Who knows, maybe you'll find your new baseball-watching best friend at the game.