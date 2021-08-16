'I was in so much pain I asked the doctor to put me to sleep': Paul Canoville, Chelsea's first black player, on how his brush with death inspired his ongoing fight against racism in football

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everything happens for a reason. I remember various occasions where I have said this to myself or others years before I confronted infertility. I have always been able to find a way to look on the bright side, and ‘everything happens for a reason’ was a go-to for me. But I don’t think I ever really knew what that meant until recently.