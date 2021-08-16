Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Mzi Dempers of 'Below Deck Med' shares his unique adoption story

By Maura Hohman
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMzi Dempers' mother died when he was just 3 years old, but he still believes that he "got to have the best" when it comes to his family, the 26-year-old star of "Below Deck Mediterranean" told TODAY Parents. The South Africa native works as a deckhand on the current season...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Below Deck#Race#Med#Below Deck Med#Bravo#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Pregnant Dylan Dreyer's family home is totally unexpected

Today host Dylan Dreyer lives in New York with her husband Brian Fichera and their two young sons Calvin and Ollie. The family are looking forward to welcoming baby number three this year, and their modest but sweet New York apartment is about to get even busier... Dylan Dreyer's living...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Who is Below Deck Med charter guest Athena Lucene?

Who is Below Deck Mediterranean charter guest Athena Lucene? The success coach just kicked off a two-episode stint on the hit show with a group of friends ready to have a good time. Athena left chef Mathew Shea extremely nervous after she surprised him in the galley to discuss the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Ron Popeil: Informercial Star Dies at 86

At one point in time, a lot of us have watched an infomercial and have seen one device after another touted out into a kitchen setting to show us how it can cook, chop, clean, or do something in a revolutionary way. Sometimes these items sound and look amazing, and at others, they might all start to look alike. What really sets them apart is the presentation and the presenter a lot of times, and at one time, Ron Popeil was one of the absolute best at selling a product. Sadly, Ron passed away recently at the age of 86. No cause was given for his death, but he was admitted to the hospital the day before he passed. If anyone has ever seen Ron doing what he can to hawk a product on TV, and it’s fair to say that a lot of us probably have at least once or twice, we would have noticed that he was the kind of guy that was everywhere he needed to be when he was still wheeling and dealing, and he was good at what he did.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What You Didn't Know About Hannah Ferrier From Below Deck

When it comes to the hit Bravo reality show, "Below Deck Mediterranean," no one stood out quite like former chief stewardess Hannah Ferrier. The show follows the lives of members of a crew who live and work aboard a mega-yacht and sometimes deal with difficult guests and co-workers — and this Australia native had been part of the "Below Deck" spinoff since its premiere in 2016 until her departure in 2020. While being on a mega-yacht on the Mediterranean Sea may sound like a glamorous job, Hannah's role as chief stew wasn't easy. According to Work On A Yacht, chief stew's are "responsible for the interior of the vessel and for providing superior hospitality service to meet the owner's and guests' expectations."
Decider

‘Below Deck Med’ Recap: Is There A New Stew?

This season of Below Deck Mediterranean sure is keeping us on our toes — and not just because the most recent charter guests participated in the most epic Beer Olympics of all time! But also because it seems as though second stew Lexi Wilson may not even be earning herself a bronze medal on the interior team. No task during the beer-chugging, water-jumping games was nearly as strenuous as it was for Lexi to put out the dishes and cutlery for breakfast that morning, and it appears as though her days on the yacht could be numbered. So here are a few questions we have after Episode 8:
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Tiffany From ’90 Day Fiancé’ Surgery: Has It Happened Yet?

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Tiffany and Ronald struggle to work on their marriage while also figuring out their future. Tiffany wants to wait on his K-1 Visa for him to move to the United States. Ronald is fine with Tiffany and their kids moving to South Africa. Unfortunately for him, Tiffany would prefer the former rather than the latter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy