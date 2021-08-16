Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl in 1965
A new lawsuit alleges that Bob Dylan sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965. The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday in the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, alleges that Dylan, "befriended and established an emotional connection with a woman" - identified in the lawsuit as 'J.C.' - in order to "lower [J.C.'s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence."www.loudersound.com
