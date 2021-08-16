Petaluma's Phoenix Theater reverses vaccination requirement, will allow negative test

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Aftershock festival is joining the growing list of events requiring attendees to be either vaccinated for COVID-19. On Wednesday, Aftershock’s organizers announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for attendees of the upcoming festival. Fans will either need to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The negative test will need to have been obtained within 72 hours of the first day of the festival, organizers say. https://t.co/UctKFDuvnH pic.twitter.com/FIe8HvP45X — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) August 11, 2021 Masks will also be required in any indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, while organizers will also strongly urge fans to wear a mask anywhere else in the camp or festival grounds. Other large festivals that have recently announced similar COVID-19 vaccine requirements for guests include Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and Wisconsin’s Summerfest, among others. Aftershock is scheduled to place at Discovery Park Oct. 7-10. Metallica and the Misfits are the headliners, with Limp Bizkit getting top billing for the new Thursday night kickoff to the festival.