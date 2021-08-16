Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma's Phoenix Theater reverses vaccination requirement, will allow negative test

By Dallas
audacy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs promoters, venues and artists around the country have started issuing updated health protocols, Petaluma's Phoenix Theater issued their own late last week saying patrons would need to be fully vaccinated to attend shows as of September 1, 2021. A few days later, the venue has responded to strong reaction...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petaluma, CA
Health
City
Petaluma, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Petaluma, CA
Entertainment
Petaluma, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ty Segall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Instagram A#The Phoenix Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Cambridge, MAcambridgeday.com

Theaters to demand masks, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for indoor performances

Theaters to demand masks, proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test for indoor performances. The American Repertory Theater and Central Square Theater have joined a dozen other stages in Greater Boston to announce Covid policies for their indoor performances: proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test is needed for all artists, staff members and audience members, and masks are required to be worn.
Public HealthCleveland Scene

More Than a Dozen Northeast Ohio Music Clubs and Theaters Announce New Joint Policy Requiring Vaccination or Negative Covid Test

More than a dozen regional music clubs and theaters including the Agora, the Beachland, the Bop Stop, Grog Shop, Happy Dog, Jilly's Music Room, Mahall’s, Music Box, Musica, the Nightlight, the Rialto Theatre, Westside Bowl and the Winchester, have jointly decided to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for entry into their venues.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival To Require COVID-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Aftershock festival is joining the growing list of events requiring attendees to be either vaccinated for COVID-19. On Wednesday, Aftershock’s organizers announced the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for attendees of the upcoming festival. Fans will either need to show proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The negative test will need to have been obtained within 72 hours of the first day of the festival, organizers say. https://t.co/UctKFDuvnH pic.twitter.com/FIe8HvP45X — AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) August 11, 2021 Masks will also be required in any indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status, while organizers will also strongly urge fans to wear a mask anywhere else in the camp or festival grounds. Other large festivals that have recently announced similar COVID-19 vaccine requirements for guests include Tennessee’s Bonnaroo and Wisconsin’s Summerfest, among others. Aftershock is scheduled to place at Discovery Park Oct. 7-10. Metallica and the Misfits are the headliners, with Limp Bizkit getting top billing for the new Thursday night kickoff to the festival.
Theater & Dancebizjournals

Pabst Theater Group to require vaccine or negative test, requests measures for its Miller High Life Theatre shows

Beginning Sept. 1, the Pabst Theater Group will require all patrons to either be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of events at its venues and the organization is checking on whether the same requirement can be added for shows it's promoting at the Miller High Life Theatre, which is owned by the Wisconsin Center District.
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Music Midtown to require vaccinations or negative virus test

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the nation’s largest music festivals will require concertgoers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have test results showing they are negative for the virus. Music Midtown, the annual music festival held in Atlanta, announced the rules Wednesday. And in Augusta, the city said it...
Public HealthPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Live Nation Now Allows Artists to Require Negative COVID-19 Tests or Proof of Vaccination at Shows

Global entertainment company Live Nation announced last Friday (Aug. 6) that they will now allow artists the choice to implement COVID-19 safety mandates for fans attending their concerts. According to Rolling Stone, those requirements -- which include attendees showing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination at the point of entry -- come in the wake of a Lollapalooza festival which implemented similar rules.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Newsom sold his Bay Area mansion after recall election confirmed

Gavin Newsom sold his Bay Area mansion this year, records reveal. The governor's property in Marin County sold in May, after his recall election became a certainty, records reveal. The mansion in the woodsy suburb of Kentfield over the Golden Gate Bridge was originally listed in 2019 but didn't sell....
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year’s Minnesota State Fair experience may not be what fair-goers are used to. After releasing its COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday, many vendors and exhibitors are making a tough decision. Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said about 150 to 200 vendors and exhibitors will not be returning. She said in pre-pandemic years, the fair lost about 50 to 100 vendors and exhibitors. The fair has not been finding replacements to give more room for attendees. “Breaking attendance record is not our goal this year. For those who would love to come, we’d love to have you. For those who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy