Western state governors push Biden admin to declare federal drought disaster

By Derek Draplin
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Several Western state governors sent a letter on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s administration requesting he declare a federal drought disaster. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) drought disaster declaration would shore up additional funding in the states currently experiencing severe drought conditions.

www.parsonssun.com

