Kodiak, Ala., is almost 5,000 miles from Foxborough. It isn't an easy or quick trip by any means, but for Brandy Wagner it was one she knew she had to make. The Patriots hosted an in-stadium practice on Aug. 6 for Foxborough residents and season ticket members, marking the first time Patriots fans were in Gillette Stadium to watch the team in any capacity since January 2020. When Wagner's friend, a season ticket holder, offered her a seat in the stands, her reaction was immediate and decisive.