GREENWOOD FIRE UPDATE – AUGUST 21, 2021. Yesterday: In the afternoon, the fire spotted outside the west perimeter in an area southwest of Stony Lake. The fire paralleled Highway 2 before crossing the highway and making a significant, four mile run to the north. The fire grew from 4,734 acres to an estimated area of 9,067 acres. Once the fire moved across Highway 2, it crossed a management action point which triggered evacuations. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department coordinated evacuations in the vicinity of Jackpot, East and West Chub lakes, and Slate Lake.