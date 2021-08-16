Cancel
It’s Officially Official: Chicago Bears Sign Nine-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Jason Peters

bleachernation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are times I feel like I’m beating a dead horse when addressing the Chicago Bears’ offensive line concerns. So I imagine Bears staffers and front office members felt the same way about dealing with said concerns. With that in mind, and having just seen flashes of what Justin Fields can do, I don’t think timing was a coincidence when it came to Jason Peters’ impending signing.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pro Bowl#American Football#Ol#Eagles
Comments / 0

