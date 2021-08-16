Santa Barbara Museum of Art museum reopens with free community day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a $50 million renovation , the Santa Barbara Museum of Art opened its doors during a free grand reopening celebration on Sunday.

AJ Porter is a UCSB student who enjoyed the free community day.

"This is my first time here, and it's just really cool to see all the different art," said Porter.

Visitors were finally able to see the transformation firsthand. In total, renovations took 6 years.

David Tracy of Santa Barbara said, "It's great that the museum's open again and looks like it'll withstand earthquakes."

There are new spaces dedicated to contemporary art, new media and photography.

The improvements safeguard a growing art collection.

The museum is also marking its 80th anniversary this year.

Museum director Larry Feinberg said, "We feel we have secured the museum physically for at least the next 80 years."

Reservations are recommended. For more information visit sbma.net .



The post Santa Barbara Museum of Art hosts Grand Reopening since renovations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .