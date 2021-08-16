Columbia Care Expands New Jersey Footprint With New Dispensary In Deptford, Bringing Scale To South Jersey

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has opened its second New Jersey dispensary, located at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford. The grand opening celebration, held today, included a ribbon cutting with Mayor Paul Medany.

"It's a perfect time to expand our footprint in New Jersey with a growing medical cannabis community and the transition to adult use on the horizon," said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer. "Southern New Jersey is an underserved region with a significant medical population, so we're proud to bring cannabis accessibility and a wider range of products to the area. We're incredibly grateful to Mayor Medany, the Chamber of Commerce and everyone else who has supported us throughout this process. We look forward to welcoming patients and offering a unique shopping experience to everyone who walks through our doors."

The Deptford location will complement Columbia Care's existing dispensary and 50,000-square-foot cultivation and production facility in Vineland, which completed its first harvest in July. Columbia Care is developing a third dispensary in Hamilton Township that is expected to open by the end of 2021, as well as a second cultivation and production facility in Vineland that will provide 250,000 square feet of additional canopy, manufacturing and distribution space, pending regulatory approval.

The store will initially carry products from Columbia Care's Seed & Strain brand, as well as a variety of other wholesale partner brands. More of Columbia Care's brand portfolio will be added, as will the Company's first-of-its-kind online cannabis discovery tool, Forage, in the coming weeks. Patients can view the menu and place orders online at www.gocannabist.com/deptford. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

