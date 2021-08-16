Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Columbia Care Expands New Jersey Footprint With New Dispensary In Deptford, Bringing Scale To South Jersey

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has opened its second New Jersey dispensary, located at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford. The grand opening celebration, held today, included a ribbon cutting with Mayor Paul Medany.

"It's a perfect time to expand our footprint in New Jersey with a growing medical cannabis community and the transition to adult use on the horizon," said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer. "Southern New Jersey is an underserved region with a significant medical population, so we're proud to bring cannabis accessibility and a wider range of products to the area. We're incredibly grateful to Mayor Medany, the Chamber of Commerce and everyone else who has supported us throughout this process. We look forward to welcoming patients and offering a unique shopping experience to everyone who walks through our doors."

The Deptford location will complement Columbia Care's existing dispensary and 50,000-square-foot cultivation and production facility in Vineland, which completed its first harvest in July. Columbia Care is developing a third dispensary in Hamilton Township that is expected to open by the end of 2021, as well as a second cultivation and production facility in Vineland that will provide 250,000 square feet of additional canopy, manufacturing and distribution space, pending regulatory approval.

The store will initially carry products from Columbia Care's Seed & Strain brand, as well as a variety of other wholesale partner brands. More of Columbia Care's brand portfolio will be added, as will the Company's first-of-its-kind online cannabis discovery tool, Forage, in the coming weeks. Patients can view the menu and place orders online at www.gocannabist.com/deptford. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

About Columbia CareColumbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005718/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#South Jersey#Deptford#Columbia Care Inc#Neo#Cchwf#Fse#The Company Rrb#The Chamber Of Commerce#Columbia Care#Seed Strain#Company#Forage#Eu#Cannabist#Gleaf#Www Col Care Com#Statementsthis#Securityholders#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Burlington, NJAtlantic City Press

New Jersey Hospital Association limits South Jersey hospitals to one visitor again

The New Jersey Hospital Association on Thursday updated its hospital visitation restrictions for southern New Jersey. The southeast and southwest regions of the state are now at a level yellow in the association’s color-coded guidelines, which means hospitalized patients may receive just one visitor at a time, with precautions such as masks and symptom screenings required.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

TerrAscend To Bring Berner's Cookies To Cannabis Shops In New Jersey, Posts $58.7M In Revenue, Withdraws Guidance

TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER) (OTCQX:TRSSF) reported its second-quarter financial results Thursday with net sales of $58.7 million, up by 72% year-over-year and 10% sequentially. The New York and Toronto-based cannabis company also announced the signing of an agreement with Berner's Cookies, one of the country's most recognized and highest-grossing lifestyle brands, to bring its products to cannabis shops in New Jersey.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Obtains Final Order Of The Supreme Court Of British Columbia Approving Arrangement With Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced that it has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced arrangement agreement, pursuant to which Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Harvest.
Newark, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Amazon to open huge new New Jersey facility

Amazon’s expansion in New Jersey took a major step forward with word that the e-commerce giant is closing in on a $432 million lease at Newark Airport for two cargo buildings. The location will serve as an East Coast distribution hub, meaning that those of us in New Jersey can...
California StatePosted by
Benzinga

The Parent Company Extends Retail Footprint With New Cannabis Dispensary In California's Central Valley

TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U), which does business as the Parent Company (OTCQX: GRAMF) announced the opening of its latest DELI by Caliva location in Hanford, California. The new store, which opened on Friday, will service the Central Valley in conjunction with the brand's existing operational delivery hub. With this opening, Caliva (TPCO’s direct-to-consumer retail and delivery platform) will now reach 65% of the largest legal cannabis market in the country…California.
Clifton, NJwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Stop & Shop Renos Arrive in New Jersey

The “Reimagine Stop & Shop” program, a comprehensive store remodeling and repositioning effort meant to modernize Ahold Delhaize USA’s largest brand behind new assortments and shopper conveniences, is now arriving in New Jersey. The chain’s store at 1189 Broad St. in Clifton, N.J., late last week became the first unit...
Healthinsidernj.com

Let’s Get Vaccinated, New Jersey and America

(Washington, D.C.) – It has been over 7 months since the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was administered to an ICU Nurse in New York City. Since then, 49.5% of the U.S. population has received full vaccination doses, and a total of 57.4% of people have had at least one dose. Thanks to this quick progress, Americans got a taste of pre-pandemic normalcy as cases plummeted throughout May and June. However, a sharp drop-off in vaccinations has halted this progress, and our country is gearing up for another round of mask-mandates and increased hospitalizations as the Delta variant spreads rapidly.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

drive businesses out of New Jersey

Trenton NJ, Senator Jim Holzapfel and Assemblymen Greg McGuckin and John Catalano are speaking out against Governor Murphy’s plan to replenish the unemployment insurance fund with a $250 million payroll tax hike on employers. The 10th District Legislators are criticizing the Governor for continuing to hurt businesses in the state.
EducationPosted by
Times Leader

Affinity Empowering Enrolls First Schools in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for No-Cost COVID-19 Tests Through Operation Expanded Testing

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Affinity Empowering, Inc., a leading provider of the most sophisticated and secure occupational, behavioral, and direct-to-consumer health services, today announced that the Mastery Schools have enrolled into Operation Expanded Testing (OET); these are the first schools enrolled in Pennsylvania and are among the first schools in New Jersey. OET is a federally funded program to provide no-cost, “click and go” COVID-19 surveillance testing to K-12 schools, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), summer school programs, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, select non-profit community centers, and more.
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Jersey City to House Largest Film Studio in New Jersey

Cinelease Studios, a prominent film studio and production equipment company, will be opening New Jersey‘s largest studio located at 21 Caven Point Avenue in Jersey City. There are two parts to Cinelease Inc. There’s the production equipment company that was founded in 1977 and provides lighting and grip equipment, power distribution, grip trucks, expendables, and sound stages to both small and large-scale productions. It has the largest lighting rental inventory in the US.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Posted by
Just Go

5 Dangerous Animals In New Jersey

If you want to know about the most dangerous animals in New Jersey, read on!. Because pufferfish have clumsy, slow swimming styles, they are vulnerable to predators due to their famous "inflatable" characteristics. A pufferfish may look cute, but it isn't as adorable as it looks. Second among poisonous vertebrates is the pufferfish. Fishermen recommend thick gloves to avoid poisoning and bites when removing hooks. As a result of pufferfish poisoning, victims suffocate as their diaphragm paralyzes. There is no antidote for pufferfish poison. A substance found in pufferfish called tetrodotoxin can cause them to taste painful (and even fatal) fish. The toxic compound tetrodotoxin is approximately 1,200 times more dangerous than cyanide. A pufferfish can kill 30 adults with its toxins.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

So, You Want to Be a Marijuana Farmer?

In mid-July, a group of Democratic senators introduced a sweeping bill to federally legalize, regulate and tax marijuana. Despite the fact that most experts believe the bill will not, in its current form or really anything close to it, pass into law, it’s still one further sign that marijuana will, at some point, probably, maybe, be federally legal.
FDASequim Gazette

Buy THC Cartridge: 5 Best Pre-Filled THC Oil Vape Carts of 2021

THC is the cannabinoid ingredient that results in feeling high. Why? It is psychoactive, meaning it acts on certain receptors in the brain that produce a range of effects that can either be bodily-focused or more focused on the mind. The difference between delta-9 and delta-8 THC variations, when it...
Posted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in New Jersey

There's something beautiful about the beaches, the midlands, and the mountains in New Jersey. Tourists flock to them every year in millions. Visitors to the Garden State may become so enamored of its attractions that they never want to leave, which is understandable because New Jersey has so many benefits to offer. However, no place is entirely free from problems, including New Jersey. Every glitzy beach neighborhood has its little trouble spot. As crime, drug dealing, and other nefarious activities become more prevalent in some New Jersey cities, unemployment and poverty are soaring. There are a few places in New Jersey you might want to think long and hard about before you decide to move there. HomeSnacks has compiled a list of the 5 worst places to live in New Jersey to help you narrow down your options.
PharmaceuticalsObserver

What Is Delta-10 THC? Where To Buy Delta-10 Products Online

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you purchase products through these links Observer will earn a commission. So, you know what delta-9 THC is, and you know what delta-8 THC is. So, now it is time to learn about delta-10 THC. This article aims to answer all of your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy