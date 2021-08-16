Oklahoma Softball's Tiare Jennings to Throw Out First Pitch at Dodger Stadium Monday Night

A rising Oklahoma star is getting some shine on the big stage this week.

Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings is going to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Monday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers vs Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Dodgers Stadium, according to her mother on social media.

This will be the second Sooner softball first pitch for the Dodgers in less than two weeks as head coach Patty Gasso did so less than two weeks ago on Aug. 16.

Jennings is a quickly ascending star in Oklahoma sports after her absurd freshman season saw her named both the D1Softball and NFCA Freshman of the Year after she hit .462 with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs. She was certainly a vital piece to Oklahoma's national title run in June.

Her talent is obvious and with three more seasons ahead of her in the crimson and cream, it can be safely assumed she will find herself on a plethora of all-time lists when her career is said and done.

According to her mother’s tweet, Jennings is a life-long Dodgers fan so, similar to Gasso previously, it will be a dream realized to take the hill at one of the famous settings in sports to toss out the first pitch.

The LA Dodgers are set to host the Pirates at 9:10 p.m. CT on Monday night.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.