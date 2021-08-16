Cancel
NFL

Chargers release three players, trim roster to 80

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the first domino fell in regards to how the special teams unit will shake out in 2021. On Monday morning, it was reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the Chargers made their first cut of the preseason by releasing punter Lachlan Edwards. That was soon followed up by an official announcement by the team that they had also released 2021 UDFA kicker Alex Kessman and wide receiver Michael Bandy.

