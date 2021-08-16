Chargers release three players, trim roster to 80

The Chargers beat their SoFi rivals the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener 13-6. The guys break down the important storylines from the Chargers offense, defense and special teams. They talk about how well the rookie class played on Saturday, some movement on the cornerback and running back depth charts and the fast and aggressive pace of the offensive and defensive play calling. They also cover both the offensive and defensive lines and of course how the kicking competition is heating up with two more preseason games to go.