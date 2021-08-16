Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tattooed Chef, Inc. - TTCF

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") (TTCF) - Get Report. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tattooed Chef and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 12, 2021, Tattooed Chef issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other results, the Company disclosed revenue of $50.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.35 million.

On this news, Tattooed Chef's stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 16.25%, to close at $17.01 per share on August 13, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tattooed-chef-inc---ttcf-301356147.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttcf#Securities Fraud#Investors#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#Tattooed Chef#The Company#Chef#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HONEST COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Honest Company, Inc. On Behalf Of Honest Company Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Honest Company, Inc. ("The Honest Company" or the "Company") (HNST) on behalf of Honest Company stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether The Honest Company has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ATIP Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ("ATI," "FVAC II," or the "Company") (ATIP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired ATI securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atip.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In AdaptHealth Corp. F/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - AHCO; AHCOW

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. ("DFB," "AdaptHealth," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-03382, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or "the Company") (LFST) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or "the Company") (ANVS) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of View, Inc. (VIEW) F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II" of the "Company") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). View investors have until October 18, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Inovalon Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - INOV

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) - Get Report to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon (collectively, the "Consortium") is fair to Inovalon shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIEW. Contact An Attorney Now: VIEW@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. View, Inc. (VIEW) Investigation:
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Ardelyx, Inc. And Certain Officers - ARDX

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (ARDX) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, and docketed under 21-cv-06228. Plaintiff brings this federal securities class action under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates NortonLifeLock Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. ("NortonLifeLock" or the "Company") (NLOK) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by Avast Plc ("Avast") (LSE: AVST). Under the terms of the agreement, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive for each Avast share held: $7.61 in cash and 0.0302 of a NortonLifeLock share ("Majority Cash Option"), representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.34 based upon NortonLifeLock's August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15; or as an alternative to the Majority Cash Option, Avast Shareholders (other than those resident in a restricted jurisdiction) may elect to receive for each Avast share held: $2.37 in cash and 0.1937 of a NortonLifeLock share, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $7.05 based upon NortonLifeLock's August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15 . Avast shareholders who do not positively elect to receive the Majority Stock Option will receive the Majority Cash Option. Upon completion of the merger, and subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% (if all Avast shareholders, other than the Avast directors who hold Avast shares, receive the Majority Cash Option) and approximately 26% (if all Avast shareholders elect for the Majority Stock Option) of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is valued at between approximately $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, depending on Avast shareholders' elections.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of QAD Inc. - QADA

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating QAD Inc. ("QADA" or the "Company") ( QADA) relating to its proposed acquisition by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, QADA shareholders will receive $87.50 in cash per share.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ZY

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO Acquires $24,840.00 in Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CEO David-Alexandre C. Gros purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $24,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Other hedge funds and other institutional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy