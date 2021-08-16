Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Marty L. Davis Named Illinois Banker Of The Year

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marty L. Davis, President and CEO of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company in Pinckneyville, is the Illinois Bankers Association's 2021 Banker of the Year. This is the 19th year for the award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members. It is given annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has most profoundly enhanced the banking industry. The award was presented by last year's Banker of the Year Thomas Broeckling, First National Bank of Steeleville, during the IBA's virtual Annual Conference on August 12.

Davis' banking career spans more than 35 years. He has a long history of community involvement and achievement and have been extremely active with the IBA. He began his tenure on the IBA Board of Directors nearly two decades ago and served as IBA Chair in 2012. Additionally, he has served on a number of IBA committees, including Ag, Annual Conference, Government Relations, Strategic Planning, Nominating, Illinois Bankers Business Services Board, Illinois Bankers Education Services Board, and the Illinois Bankers PAC Board.

Davis is heavily involved in lobbying Congress and the Illinois General Assembly on banking issues, making several visits each year to Washington, D.C., and Springfield to promote positive bank and financial industry legislation and further lobby against bills that would be detrimental to community banking. Davis and his bank are long-time PAC supporters, and Murphy-Wall has won the Illinois Bankers PAC Bank of the Year award multiple times, including the 2020 PAC award, which was given out at this year's Annual Conference.

Banker of the Year Davis believes business has a responsibility to look beyond profit and make a positive impact on society. He is or has served as a member of the Board of Governors of the Southern Illinois Real Estate Title Company, John A Logan College Foundation Board, and Elverado School District, and he is a charter member of the Perry County CEO program that assists students in attaining additional life skills. He works with numerous other local not-for-profits, charities and food banks assisting them in their endeavors.

He has served as President and CEO of Murphy-Wall since 2000, during which time the bank has grown from $63 million in assets to $150 million and has expanded from one facility to five facilities, growing it to a regional bank.

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marty-l-davis-named-illinois-banker-of-the-year-301356248.html

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Iba#Banker Of#Iba Chair#Ag#Government Relations#Congress#Pac#Illinois Bankers Pac Bank#The Board Of Governors#Elverado School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Michelle L. Gross Elected Illinois Bankers Association Board Chair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle L. Gross has been elected Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) Board Chair. The election was held on August 12 during the organization's virtual Annual Conference. Gross is Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, Information Systems Officer and Director of the State Bank of Bement, and she has held the position of Community Bank President of the State Bank of Bement - Monticello facility since 2017.
Morristown, TNnationalmortgageprofessional.com

First Bank Names Kelly Vittatoe Assistant VP & Private Banker

Will Offer Mortgage And Consumer Lending Solutions In Morristown, Tenn. First Bank & Trust Co., a diversified financial services firm based in Morristown, Tenn., with assets of $2.6 billion, today announced that Kelly Vittatoe has been appointed assistant vice president and private banker. Vittatoe is an experienced lender with over...
Maple Park, ILagrinews-pubs.com

Pitstick named Illinois Soybean chairman

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A Maple Park area farmer took the helm as chairman of the Illinois Soybean Association at its board meeting July 29. Steve Pitstick was elected chairman after serving as ISA vice chair the past two years. He represents District 2 on the ISA board that includes Kane, Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.
BusinessLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Baillie Gifford Japan Trust names Simon Davis as non-exec

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC - investment firm - Appoints Simon Davis as a non-executive director with effect from October 1. Davis joined Putnam Investments in 2000, first in Massachusetts, US, and then in London where, over his 19-year tenure, he managed Asian, European and broad international equity portfolios. As Putnam's co-head of Equities he oversaw a global investment team and was chief executive of Putnam Investments Ltd, the group's UK regulated entity.
Maryland StateWVNews

Rodeheaver named one of the most influential bankers in Maryland

OAKLAND — First United Bank & Trust’s president and CEO, Carissa L. Rodeheaver, recently was featured in the Daily Record’s Power 30 Banking & Finance List as one of the most influential leaders in the Maryland banking industry. The Power 30 list highlights leaders in Maryland who played a significant...
Champaign, ILrebusinessonline.com

Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers $8.2M Sale of Industrial Building in Champaign, Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Coldwell Banker Commercial has brokered the $8.2 million sale of an industrial building in Champaign. The 153,030-square-foot property is located at 4105 Fieldstone Road and is fully leased to FedEx Corp. Originally built in 1988 and renovated in 2006, the property includes 21 loading doors and two drive-in doors. Tim Harrington and Zach Wetherell of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty represented the seller. Buyer and seller information were not disclosed.
Boise, IDIdaho State Journal

Idaho Bankers Association names Ireland Bank president, CEO as chairman

BOISE — Idaho Bankers Association members voted to elect Bruce Lowry, president and CEO of Ireland Bank, as chairman of the board for the coming year. Lowry, who previously served as vice chairman, is succeeding Lori Dizes of U.S. Bank. The Idaho Bankers Association also elected Dale Austin of Wells Fargo to the position of vice chairman and Dan Price of Mountain West Bank to the position of treasurer.
Charitiesbankersdigest.com

Texas Bankers Foundation Announces 2021 50-Year Banker Honorees

The Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association, has announced the 22 recipients of the 2021 50-Year Banker Awards. Each of the bankers selected is recognized for his/her exemplary and long-standing service to the banking industry. Launched in 1989 by the Texas Bankers Association, the 50-Year Banker Awards honor the men and women who have devoted 50 years or more of service to the banking industry. This esteemed group of bankers have seen the industry change dramatically over the past several decades and year after year, continue to take pride in serving their communities.
Illinois Statewglt.org

Central Illinois Banker: Inflation Controllable, Prospects Good

A top central Illinois banker said Thursday he's optimistic about the economy — and the strong economic performance in the second and third quarters shows no sign of slowing. Busey Bank Chief Investment Officer Zach Holland told a business crowd at Illinois Wesleyan University that economic activity is higher now...
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
Personal Financerealtytimes.com

Credit Document Aging

What exactly does ‘aging’ mean as it relates to a mortgage loan application? Aging means making sure the credit documents are relatively new. When lenders review a loan file, they want to see the most recent material. What are credit documents? Credit documents include credit reports, employment, income and asset documentation. There of course are plenty of other documents located in a loan application including but not limited to property value information, title information and others.
Michigan StatePosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Davison Reaches Agreement With The State Of Michigan Following Claims About COVID-19

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Davison reached an agreement with the Michigan Attorney General that will likely keep her out of legal trouble as well as settle a long-running dispute she's had over controversial claims about injections offered by her Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers. Months after Davison publicly declared Ipamorelin and Sermorelin injections allegedly helped prevent her from catching COVID-19, she's now reached an agreement to retract those statements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy