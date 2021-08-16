Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

IoT Industry In China To 2025 - Key Drivers And Barriers

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in China - Analysis of the leading IoT Market Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market in China.

It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including a review of major market developments such as the review of the key vertical national plans (energy, manufacturing, smart city, agriculture, healthcare and transportation).

It provides country forecasts in volume and value up to 2025, including:

  • Revenues for connectivity segments
  • Installed base of IoT subscriptions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Recap on IoT technologies2.1. LPWAN IoT tech landscape2.2. Unlicensed Low-Power Wide-Area technologies2.3. Limited adoption of unlicensed technologies in China2.4. IoT-specific networking technologies over cellularnetworks (licensed LPWAN)2.5. 5G will gain foothold in the near future too2.6. 5G IoT timeline

3. National vertical plans3.1. Synthesis3.1.1. IoT development drivers in China3.1.2. IoT national plan3.1.3. Summary of national vertical plans3.2. Focus on Industry/Manufacturing3.2.1. Industry/Manufacturing - National Plan3.2.2. Retail - JD.com example3.2.3. Electronics - Foxconn example3.2.4. Oil field - Karamay example3.2.5. Pharmaceutical industry - Sinopharm example3.3. Focus on Energy sector3.3.1. Energy - National Plan3.3.2. Power generation3.3.3. Energy use3.3.4. Electric vehicle3.3.5. Water management3.4. Focus on Transportation sector3.4.1. Smart transportation - National Plan3.4.2. Intelligent transportation3.4.3 Public transport3.4.4 Smart highway3.4.5 Self-driving cars3.5. Focus on Smart City3.5.1. Smart City - National Plan3.5.2. Smart city cases - City Brain 3.5.3. Smart city cases - Security3.5.4. Smart city cases - Street lights3.5.5. Smart city cases - Travel experience3.6. Focus on Agriculture sector3.6.1. Smart Agriculture - National plan3.6.2. Smart agriculture cases - Drone adoption3.6.3. Smart agriculture cases - Smart Orchard3.6.4. Smart agriculture cases - Strawberry production3.6.5. Smart agriculture cases - Livestock management3.7. Focus on Healthcare sector3.7.1. Healthcare - National plan3.7.2. Healthcare cases - Intelligent temperature control3.7.3. Healthcare cases - Medical emergency3.7.4. Healthcare cases - Remote robotic surgery3.7.5. Healthcare cases - Air disinfection

4. Chinese IoT Ecosystem4.1. Chinese IoT Ecosystem overview4.2. Comparison of Chinese tech giants' IoT strategies4.2.1. Quectel4.2.2. Huawei4.3. Comparison of Chinese telecom operators' IoTstrategies4.3.1. China Mobile

5. Market dynamics and estimates5.1. Drivers and barriers5.2. Market trends5.3. Focus on NB-IoT market5.4. Leading national market by far

Companies Mentioned

  • China Mobile
  • Huawei
  • Quectel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgxov3

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iot-industry-in-china-to-2025---key-drivers-and-barriers-301356034.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot#Smart City#Iot Market Worldwide#Researchandmarkets Com#Lpwan#Cellularnetworks#Healthcare#Chinese#China Mobile 5#Media Contact#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

IoT in Energy and Gas Management Market Global on Key Trends, Business Opportunities, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook to 2031

InsightSLICE research on "IoT in Energy and Gas Management Market By Network Technologies, Services and Geography- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031″ gives bits of knowledge on key turns of events, business systems, research and improvement exercises, inventory network examination, cutthroat scene, and market share research. This report gives...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

CAD Modelling software Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Dassault Systemes, Autodesk, Mastercam

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global CAD Modelling software Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global CAD Modelling software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Bench-Top Autoclaves Industry (2020 To 2027) - Key Market Trends And Drivers

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bench-Top Autoclaves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bench-Top Autoclaves estimated at US$195.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$289.9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Water Purifier Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Water Purifier Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Water Purifier market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Water Purifier industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Nanotechnology And Nanomaterials Industry To 2031 - Key Drivers And Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Nanotechnology and nanomaterials are key enablers for a whole new generation of products and processes. New products with enhanced properties are on the market from a broad range of players in consumer electronics, packaging, composites, biomedicine, healthcare and coatings.At over 1000 pages, The Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Global Market Report 2021-2031 is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable materials and technologies. The report offers full market forecasts for nanomaterials and industrial sectors impacted by nanotechnology to 2031.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Manual Origami Software Market: Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | Origami Studio, BR3SOFT, Mobilicos

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Manual Origami Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Manual Origami Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Manual Origami Software market report advocates analysis of Origami, Amanda Ghassaei, Origami Instructions Step-by-step, Origami Studio, BR3SOFT, Mobilicos, Onemi Technology Solutions Private Limited, Paperama, Vasundhara Vision, Gloding Inc. & Beijing shougongke information technology.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Rna Extraction Kit Market 2021 Advanced Report with Focus on Industry Insights, SWOT, Drivers and Key Players -Roche Life Science Thermo Fisher Scientific

The Rna Extraction Kit market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.43% and is poised to reach $1.2 Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The latest Market Research study report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS on the Global Rna Extraction Kit market aims to provide a complete analysis of the market-related components influencing the market's company growth and development curve. The research also focuses on the recent market discoveries, such as current trends and a breakdown of the market-related products and offerings, the impact of macroeconomic issues, and many more. Quantitative analytics and qualitative reasoning are widely used to estimate sales volume, revenue, development, and new influencing variables, with an emphasis on the influence on global leaders and developing competitors before and beyond 2021.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
PharmaceuticalsWashington Post

U.S. review of possible link between Moderna vaccine and uncommon side effect delays adolescent approval

Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for adolescents has yet to be authorized by federal health officials in part because they are investigating emerging reports that the shots may be associated with a higher risk of a heart condition in younger adults than previously believed, according to two people familiar with the review who emphasized the side effect still probably remains very uncommon.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Telegraph

Booster vaccines should not be administered, WHO warns as US gives green light

The World Health Organisation has said Covid-19 booster vaccines are not necessary and called on countries with high vaccination rates to donate surplus vaccines to poorer countries rather than administering third doses. The criticism comes as the US today announced it would start delivering booster shots from 20 September. MPs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy