IoT Industry In China To 2025 - Key Drivers And Barriers

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT in China - Analysis of the leading IoT Market Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the IoT market in China.

It explores the driving forces behind the market's growth and transformation, including a review of major market developments such as the review of the key vertical national plans (energy, manufacturing, smart city, agriculture, healthcare and transportation).

It provides country forecasts in volume and value up to 2025, including:

Revenues for connectivity segments

Installed base of IoT subscriptions

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Recap on IoT technologies2.1. LPWAN IoT tech landscape2.2. Unlicensed Low-Power Wide-Area technologies2.3. Limited adoption of unlicensed technologies in China2.4. IoT-specific networking technologies over cellularnetworks (licensed LPWAN)2.5. 5G will gain foothold in the near future too2.6. 5G IoT timeline

3. National vertical plans3.1. Synthesis3.1.1. IoT development drivers in China3.1.2. IoT national plan3.1.3. Summary of national vertical plans3.2. Focus on Industry/Manufacturing3.2.1. Industry/Manufacturing - National Plan3.2.2. Retail - JD.com example3.2.3. Electronics - Foxconn example3.2.4. Oil field - Karamay example3.2.5. Pharmaceutical industry - Sinopharm example3.3. Focus on Energy sector3.3.1. Energy - National Plan3.3.2. Power generation3.3.3. Energy use3.3.4. Electric vehicle3.3.5. Water management3.4. Focus on Transportation sector3.4.1. Smart transportation - National Plan3.4.2. Intelligent transportation3.4.3 Public transport3.4.4 Smart highway3.4.5 Self-driving cars3.5. Focus on Smart City3.5.1. Smart City - National Plan3.5.2. Smart city cases - City Brain 3.5.3. Smart city cases - Security3.5.4. Smart city cases - Street lights3.5.5. Smart city cases - Travel experience3.6. Focus on Agriculture sector3.6.1. Smart Agriculture - National plan3.6.2. Smart agriculture cases - Drone adoption3.6.3. Smart agriculture cases - Smart Orchard3.6.4. Smart agriculture cases - Strawberry production3.6.5. Smart agriculture cases - Livestock management3.7. Focus on Healthcare sector3.7.1. Healthcare - National plan3.7.2. Healthcare cases - Intelligent temperature control3.7.3. Healthcare cases - Medical emergency3.7.4. Healthcare cases - Remote robotic surgery3.7.5. Healthcare cases - Air disinfection

4. Chinese IoT Ecosystem4.1. Chinese IoT Ecosystem overview4.2. Comparison of Chinese tech giants' IoT strategies4.2.1. Quectel4.2.2. Huawei4.3. Comparison of Chinese telecom operators' IoTstrategies4.3.1. China Mobile

5. Market dynamics and estimates5.1. Drivers and barriers5.2. Market trends5.3. Focus on NB-IoT market5.4. Leading national market by far

Companies Mentioned

China Mobile

Huawei

Quectel

