Michelle L. Gross Elected Illinois Bankers Association Board Chair

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle L. Gross has been elected Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) Board Chair. The election was held on August 12 during the organization's virtual Annual Conference. Gross is Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, Information Systems Officer and Director of the State Bank of Bement, and she has held the position of Community Bank President of the State Bank of Bement - Monticello facility since 2017.

She has worked at the State Bank of Bement since 1996, and she also serves as a Director and Assistant Treasurer for Bement Bancshares, Inc. and Director and Vice President of the State Bank of Cerro Gordo. She is a former director of the First National Bank of Ivesdale.

Gross has dedicated her time serving the industry as past Chair of the IBA's Annual Conference Committee, Government Relations Committee, and Illinois Bankers PAC Board, and she is a former member of the IBA Grassroots Committee and Women in Banking Committee. She is a graduate of the IBA's Future Leaders Alliance program, and, in 2012, was named the first recipient of the IBA's Volunteer of the Year Award.

Gross joined the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's Board of Directors in 2015 and serves in several pivotal roles, including:

  • Chair of the Human Resource & Compensation Committee
  • Member of the Executive and Governance Committee
  • Member of the Risk Management Committee
  • Past Member of the Operations and Technology Committee

In addition to serving the banking industry, she is committed to serving her community. Currently, Gross is on the Board of Directors of Kirby Medical Center serving as its Treasurer and a member of the Executive Committee. She also is Chair of the Bement Foundation, which supports local schools. She is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wis., and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Illinois University.

"The IBA is pleased and honored to have Michelle lead our board and executive team," IBA President and CEO Randy Hultgren said. "She is a great asset to the association."

The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelle-l-gross-elected-illinois-bankers-association-board-chair-301356247.html

SOURCE Illinois Bankers Association

