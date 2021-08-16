Cancel
Where Americans Stand On The Proposed Federal Infrastructure Bill

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a newly released Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling and Analysis national poll reveal what Americans think of the federal infrastructure bill proposal.

A BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN WAS PASSED BY THE U.S. SENATE. NEXT STOP…HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESOn Tuesday, August 10, 2021 the US Senate passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that features $550 billion in new federal spending over five years on American infrastructure including clean drinking water, roads, bridges, airports, railroads, high speed internet, environmental remediation, power and electric vehicle infrastructure. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives for a vote and approval before it can be sent to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

A SLIGHT MAJORITY OF AMERICANS (55%) BELIEVE THE PROPOSED INFRASTRUCTURE BILL WILL ADD JOBS AND BENEFIT AMERICAN WORKERSAmericans were asked if they believed the federal government's proposed infrastructure bill will add jobs and benefit American workers. Of the respondents, 55% said yes, 24% said no and 21% were unsure or had no answer. Male respondents said yes at a higher rate (59%) than female respondents (51%).

WHERE AMERICANS STAND ON INFRASTRUCTURE BILL COMPONENTSAmericans were asked if they agreed with the federal government's proposed infrastructure bill components. The percentage of Americans that said yes to the proposed infrastructure bill components include: clean drinking water (70%); roads, bridges, and major projects (62%); public transit/passenger and freight rail (59%); power infrastructure (58%); airports, ports, and waterways (58%); high-speed internet (56%); environmental remediation (55%) and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure (49%).

CONFIDENCE LEVEL IS MIXED THAT NO NEW TAXES WILL OCCUR FOR ANYONE MAKING LESS THAN $400,000National poll results found that 41% of respondents said they believe the federal government will not create new taxes for anyone making less than $400,000. 37% of respondents said they did not believe that no new taxes would occur. 22% of respondents were unsure or had no answer.

METHODOLOGYThis Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted through SurveyMonkey from August 11 - 12, 2021 among a national sample of 1,539 adults ages 18 and up. Respondents for this survey were selected from over 2.5 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this week have been weighted for age and gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSISThe Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information and results from this national poll.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY Long Island University, founded in 1926, continues to redefine higher education, providing high quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU offers over 250 degree programs, with a network of 270,000 alumni that includes industry leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/where-americans-stand-on-the-proposed-federal-infrastructure-bill-301356258.html

SOURCE Long Island University

