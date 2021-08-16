Cancel
Female mayor in Afghanistan says she's waiting for Taliban to 'come ... and kill me'

By Antonio Planas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Afghanistan's first female mayors said Sunday that she is waiting for the Taliban to come and kill her as the Islamic militants reached the capital, Kabul. "I'm sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me," Zarifa Ghafari, the mayor of Maidan Shar, told the British newspaper i. "I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?"

