Couples Who Met During the Pandemic Can Win a Free Trip to a Sandals Resort
Dating is a complicated and beautiful part of life, and it got a bit more complicated because of the ongoing pandemic. For any singles looking for love, there's been less anxiety about getting garlic breath after eating one too many garlic knots on a date, and more worries about which face covering looks best with your outfit. Sandals Resorts wants to reward brave pandemic-era daters with a getaway to one of its 16 resort locations.www.thrillist.com
