CAPE MAY – Tom Roth, the owner of Cape Island Bikes, has been a longtime resident of Cape May City with lineage dating back for well more than 100 years. According to Roth, “the Cape May Police Department, the Fire Department, the government, the administrators, all of Cape May, have been great to us”, which is why he and his wife, Anita, chose to donate an electric bike to the CMPD. “They have been very helpful to us in dozens of circumstances, so me being in the business, not only in the electric bike rental business, but I’m also in the wholesale end of the business, it made sense for me to give back a little bit to the town that I love so much.”