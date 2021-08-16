Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

AUD/USD struggles to defend 0.7300 as market fears grow

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD remains depressed after reversing Friday’s corrective pullback. US/China data, Delta covid variant and geopolitical tension all beat the optimists. RBA Minutes may become a non-event as everything on the table is well known. US Retail Sales, Powell’s speech will be the key, not to forget risk catalysts. AUD/USD holds...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Aud#Inflation#Taliban#Aud Usd#Delta Covid#Asian#Aussie#Sino American#Boston Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Treasury#North American#Fed Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady in the 0.7150’s however could slide towards 0.7100

The Aussie finishes on the wrong foot in the American session, down 1.14%. The US dollar up 0.42%, posted a fresh nine-month high. Risk-off market sentiment, undermine risky assets like the AUD. The AUD/USD maintained its offered tone through the end of the American session, trading around 0.7150 a loss...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Wait, we are in a bear trend?

AUD/USD bears in charge in the long-term downtrend. US dollar takes on critical monthly resistance, will it hold above?. As per prior analysis, dated as far back as the start of the month, Chart of the Week: AUD/USD bears back in play, with reference made within to analysis as long as June of this year, it was a long time coming, but the breakout finally arrived this week.
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bears ignore PBOC to attack 0.6800 as coronavirus woes escalate

NZD/USD remains pressured near yearly low after PBOC inaction. New Zealand marks 11 new cases taking total to 31, infections spread to Wellington. PBOC matches the market forecast to keep one-year and five-year LPR unchanged. Bears to keep the reins amid virus woes, light calendar may challenge momentum traders. NZD/USD...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar embarking on a highly bullish weekly close

USD on the move and breaking critical monthly resistances. All eyes on the Fed and covid as well as the US economic growth divergence. The US dollar has been moving higher of late, scoring through a critical level of resistance and so far doing so convincingly. It was net unchanged...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7100 mark for now, not out of the woods yet

AUD/USD remained under some selling pressure for the fifth consecutive session. The worsening COVID-19 situation in Australia continued weighing on the aussie. The Fed's taper outlook underpinned the USD and contributed to the selling bias. The AUD/USD pair dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the early North American session, with...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD flirts with one-month lows, 1.3600 mark remains in sight

A combination of factors exerted some follow-through pressure around GBP/USD on Friday. COVID-19 jitters and expectations that the Fed will begin tapering soon underpinned the USD. Disappointing UK Retail Sales figures weighed on the GBP and contributed to the selling bias. The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone following the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF: Risk reversal jumps the most in a fortnight

One-month risk reversal of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, jumps the most since August 06, per the latest data from Reuters. The same doesn’t match the USD/CHF price moves as the pair rose during the last three days before declining 0.26% intraday to 0.9165 by the press time of early Friday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Delta, Taper Fears Boost US Dollar, Risk-Off Extends

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared 0.45% to a 9-month high at 93.55 (93.15) boosted by safe-haven flows as the market’s risk-off stance extended. Rising global cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and growing expectations of a Fed taper hammered commodities and resource FX lower. WTI Oil plunged 2.75% lower on fears of weaker demand from restrictions due to the virus spread. Against the oil sensitive Canadian Loonie, the Greenback surged to 1.2830 (1.2655), near 6-month high, a gain of 1.28%. The Australian Dollar plummeted 1.15% to 0.7148 (0.7235), fresh 2021 lows. New South Wales, Australia’s largest State, recorded a new daily high of 681 Covid-19 infections which prompted a lockdown extension in the region. Sterling was pounded lower to 1.3635, (1.3755 yesterday) near one-month lows. The Euro eased to 1.1675 from 1.1708 yesterday, a 9-month low, just another victim of the broadly stronger Greenback. Against the Yen, the Dollar finished little-changed at 109.78 (109.75). The Japanese currency also benefitted from haven support. Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback rose moderately. The USD/SGD pair rallied 0.26% to 1.3640 (1.3610). Against the Chinese Offshore Yuan, the Dollar (USD/CNH) finished at a 3-week high at 6.5020 (6.4840 yesterday).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After finishing another descending structure at 1.1665 along with the correction towards 1.1702, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1616; if to the upside – correct towards 1.1740 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
Worlddailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Continues Collapse

The Aussie dollar has fallen rather hard during the trading session again on Thursday as we continue to see money flow away from Asia, and into bonds in America. Australia continues to close down its own economy, which of course does wonders for growth. (Sarcasm implied.) That being said, we are well below the 0.72 level at the end of the day, and it now looks like it is only a matter of time before we fall towards the 0.70 level underneath which has been my target for some time.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar bid as EM continues to falter

Trade-weighted measures of the dollar are pushing to the highs of the year as investors both re-appraise global growth prospects and remain wary of early Fed tapering. Emerging equities continue to show massive underperformance and have suffered $15bn of outflows since late July. With USD/CNY now moving above 6.50, the worst may not be over for EMFX.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Active BoE to polish sterling's outlook – MUFG

The risk-off trading has seen the pound suffer. However, GBP is set to be underpinned by the Bank of England’s willingness to continue the plans to remove policy accommodation next year, according to economists at MUFG. It is easy to forget that the UK is grappling with the consequences of...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar takes break from Delta, Fed worries, cryptos climb, oil extends falls

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 20:. Markets have returned to a risk-off mood, mostly driven by rising covid cases in the US, Germany, Japan and other places. However, the dollar has stabilized, consolidating gains from previous days. Speculation about Fed tightening remains prevalent. Cryptocurrencies are holding onto high ground and oil extends its falls.
MarketsFXStreet.com

US dollar surges higher on Delta concerns, hawkish FOMC Minutes

The US dollar has rallied against almost every other currency in the world in the past week, particularly versus emerging market ones, as investors avoid risk assets and ramp up bets in favour of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Emerging market currencies have been especially badly hit in the past seven...
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats modestly from multi-month highs, stays in green near 1.2900

USD/CAD reached its highest level since January at 1.2949 on Friday. Crude oil prices trade in the negative territory. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains above 93.60. The USD/CAD pair extended its rally and touched its strongest level since January at 1.2949 during the European trading hours. In the early American session, the pair retreated modestly and was last seen rising 0.48% on a daily basis at 1.2891.

Comments / 0

Community Policy