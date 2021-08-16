Cancel
Lapeer County, MI

Former Congressman Paul Mitchel dies

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer 10th District Congressman Paul Mitchell, who represented much of the Thumb area in the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms, has died after a battle with cancer. Mitchell was an owner of Ross Medical, a healthcare vocational training school with locations throughout the Midwest. A resident of Lapeer County’s Dryden Township, Mitchell was first elected into office in 2016 and was re-elected to a second term in 2018. In the summer of 2019, Mitchell announced that he would not seek a third term in office. Following the 2020 presidential election, Mitchell left the Republican party and became an independent for his final weeks in office. He even contemplated joining a third party over unfounded election fraud conspiracy theories. Earlier this year, Mitchell announced he has been diagnosed with stage IV renal cancer and died Sunday. According to a statement from Mitchell’s wife, there will be no public funeral. Paul Mitchell was 64 years old.

