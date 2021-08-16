Former Congressman Paul Mitchel dies

Former 10th District Congressman Paul Mitchell, who represented much of the Thumb area in the U.S. House of Representatives for two terms, has died after a battle with cancer. Mitchell was an owner of Ross Medical, a healthcare vocational training school with locations throughout the Midwest. A resident of Lapeer County’s Dryden Township, Mitchell was first elected into office in 2016 and was re-elected to a second term in 2018. In the summer of 2019, Mitchell announced that he would not seek a third term in office. Following the 2020 presidential election, Mitchell left the Republican party and became an independent for his final weeks in office. He even contemplated joining a third party over unfounded election fraud conspiracy theories. Earlier this year, Mitchell announced he has been diagnosed with stage IV renal cancer and died Sunday. According to a statement from Mitchell’s wife, there will be no public funeral. Paul Mitchell was 64 years old.