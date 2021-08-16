Former Madison teacher accused of videotaping students in hotel room pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A former Madison high school teacher accused of videotaping students in their hotel rooms is pleading guilty to two federal charges as part of a plea deal. Court records show David Kruchten pleaded guilty to charges of traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and transportation of a minor with intent to produce child pornography in federal court Monday.www.wglr.com
