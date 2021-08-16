Cancel
Western state governors push Biden admin to declare federal drought disaster

By Derek Draplin
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Several Western state governors sent a letter on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s administration requesting he declare a federal drought disaster. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) drought disaster declaration would shore up additional funding in the states currently experiencing severe drought conditions.

www.elkharttruth.com

Joe Biden
#Drought#State Governors#Western
