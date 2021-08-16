Western state governors push Biden admin to declare federal drought disaster

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement yesterday on President Biden’s extension of the use of the National Guard under Title 32 along with the FEMA public assistance. Gov. Edwards stated, “I want to thank President Biden and his administration for recognizing the ongoing important role of the National Guard in our fight against COVID-19. Our state was the first to petition the administration to extend Title 32 until the end of the year, and I’m grateful for President Biden’s decision. The Guard is a critical part of what we do especially as we continue battling this devastating fourth surge of COVID driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. On any given week, hundreds of soldiers and airmen are administering thousands of tests and vaccines, providing medical support and distributing supplies and food to food banks across the state. Keeping them in place is incredibly important.