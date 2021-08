The White House wants everyone to move on from President Joe Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan . That was Biden’s primary message Wednesday in his pointless press conference on COVID-19 . Biden talked about booster shots when a simple press release would have sufficed, and he got more attacks in on Republican governors who oppose mandatory masking for 5-year-olds. Then he walked off once again without taking a single question, even as some indeterminate number of Americans (estimated at between 10,000 and 15,000) are still stranded in Afghanistan.