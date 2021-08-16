[BREAKING] New mask mandate to impact some trails, overlooks, and parks in Colorado
In accordance with the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Park Service will be requiring employees, the public, and contractors to wear a mask while inside of all National Park Service buildings, as well as in crowded outdoor areas managed by the department. This new mandate applies regardless of vaccination status and local transmission levels of COVID-19.www.outtherecolorado.com
