Haiti remains at the intersection of a deadly natural disaster, a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a government in crisis. Search and rescue efforts continue after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday. That search went on pause as Tropical Storm Grace bore down on the region this week. About 1,900 lives have been lost, with at least 9,000 injured. Hospitals are overwhelmed. And all of this comes just weeks after the assassination of Haiti's president. For more on what lies ahead for this country, we're joined now by Haiti's ambassador to the U.S., Bocchit Edmond. Ambassador, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.