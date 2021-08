A wild dunk attempt was only the start of the violence in a Summer League game between the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings on Sunday. In the third quarter, Kings forward Chimezie Metu tried to throw it down on Mavericks rookie Eugene Omoruyi (or "tried to take Omoruyi's soul," as the announcer described it). Rather than risk being put on a poster, Omoruyi responded with a hard foul that included a shove, which knocked Metu off balance and onto the floor.