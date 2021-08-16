Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Valley City, UT

Visitors save handler's 'life and limbs' in alligator attack

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — (AP) — A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation, thrashing her around before a fast-acting visitor leapt inside and freed her from its jaws.

Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at Scales and Tails Utah, in suburban Salt Lake City, talking to a small group of adults and children about the alligator Saturday when it bit her hand and pulled her into the water.

The alligator began thrashing around and kept its jaws clamped on the handler as she struggled to break free.

One of the guests, later identified as Donnie Wiseman, yelled “We've got trouble in here!” before jumping into the water and climbing on top of the reptile.

Another bystander ushered the children away as they cried, the video showed.

The handler calmly gave Wiseman and another man, Todd Christopher, instructions to help her escape from the pool. Wiseman stayed on top of the alligator, pinning it, until the woman was free.

Christopher's wife, who has a background in nursing, then began performing first aid before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The West Valley City business said Sunday the handler is “doing well and is in recovery.”

“These gentlemen could have stayed in the safety zone as most of us would, but instead jumped into the situation, of their own volition, and helped secure the alligator,” the company said in a statement. “Their help, combined with the training of our staff member, probably saved her life and her limbs.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Pets & Animals
Local
Utah Lifestyle
West Valley City, UT
Lifestyle
West Valley City, UT
Pets & Animals
City
West Valley City, UT
State
Utah State
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Reptile#Ap#Scales And Tails Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
KRMG

Tropical stork that migrated to New York dies after eating trash

NEW YORK — A wayward wading bird typically seen in tropical and subtropical climates migrated to New York City but died 10 days later after eating a large piece of foam. Bird researcher Anthony Ciancimino first noted the juvenile wood stork July 31 in a saltwater marsh near the Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, the Staten Island Advance reported.
Sandusky, OHPosted by
KRMG

Roller coaster closed after object flies off ride, injures 1

TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — The world's second-tallest roller coaster won't open again this year after a person standing in line was hit in the head by a metal object that flew off the ride last weekend at Cedar Point amusement park. The 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

FAA issues $500,000 in fines to unruly passengers

Alcohol, drugs and, for the most part, disputes over mask wearing are fueling an unprecedented caseload of unruly passengers, prompting the Federal Aviation Authority on Thursday to issue more than $500,000 in fines. A passenger refused to stay seated, threw a carry-on bag at another person, then grabbed a flight...
Bismarck, NDPosted by
KRMG

Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — (AP) — A jury found a chiropractor and Navy veteran guilty Friday in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm two years ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on all counts against Chad Isaak, who was charged in the April 1, 2019,...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Millions of students in Florida, Texas and Arizona are now required to wear masks in class as school boards in mostly Democratic areas have defied their Republican governors and made face coverings mandatory. The three states are all hot spots in the nation's recent...
Montana StatePosted by
KRMG

Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — While many large companies across the U.S. have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for their employees to return to work in-person, there is one state where such requirements are banned: Montana. Under a new law passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature earlier this...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KRMG

Man, woman wounded outside Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman are in the hospital after being shot Thursday night at a Tulsa apartment complex, police said. Police responded to a shooting call at a parking lot in the 3500 block of Peoria Ave and found the man and the woman with gunshot wounds, police said.
Charleston, SCPosted by
KRMG

Clean needles depend on the blue blood of horseshoe crabs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — It's one of the stranger, lesser-known aspects of U.S. health care — the striking, milky-blue blood of horseshoe crabs is a critical component of tests to ensure injectable medications such as coronavirus vaccines aren't contaminated. To obtain it, harvesters bring many thousands of the creatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy