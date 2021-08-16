Cancel
Forest fire smoke knocks out practice for CFL’s Stampeders

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League have canceled outdoor practice because of smoke from forest fires. The city’s air quality health index on Monday was 8 on a scale of 1 to 10 and deemed high risk for outdoor activities. There were 64 active fires burning in southeast British Columbia as well as another four west and northwest of Calgary. Rain was forecast for late Monday and Tuesday, so the Stampeders may get back to the McMahon Stadium field Tuesday under clearer skies. The Stampeders play at home Friday against the Montreal Alouettes.

