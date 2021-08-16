Forest fire smoke knocks out practice for CFL’s Stampeders

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 — The Week 3 begins in Vancouver where the BC Lions will play their home opener against the Edmonton Elks. The game will be extra special as the BC Lions introduced Amar Doman as the new owner of the team on Wednesday afternoon and he will be in attendance at BC Place. The game will mark the first live sporting event in Vancouver to include fan attendance since March of 2020 and the Lions will be looking to make it two wins in a row. After dropping their first two games at home, the Edmonton Elks will be hoping for better fortune on the road. This will mark the 200th regular season game between BC and Edmonton. Kickoff is slated for 10 p.m. ET.