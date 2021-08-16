Cancel
Alabama State

Only 2 Alabama ICU beds available Monday as COVID-19 surge threatens hospital resources

Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama hospitals on Monday reported almost zero available intensive care unit capacity amid a COVID-19 surge and hospitalization spike connected to unvaccinated patients. Alabama Hospital Association Director Dr. Don Williamson said Monday reports showed two available beds in the entire state. ICU beds are constantly in flux as hospitals try to flex resources and staff to accommodate a growing patient load, but Monday's data indicates the severe strain the current COVID-19 wave is putting on Alabama's health care system.

Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Georgia StateWJBF.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER. The study found a link between low...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

After nearly dying of COVID, Alabama car dealer gives away $100,000 in vaccine incentives

Shawn Esfahani was lying in a hospital bed approximately nine months ago suffering the effects of pneumonia and COVID-19. His oxygen level dropped to a dangerously low level. “It was a matter of a few hours, to be honest with you, that I could have lived or not,” Esfahani recalled about his stay at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope last December while COVID cases were spiking nationwide.
Alabama StateWDEF

Alabama’s numbers for vaccinated who got sick and died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Almost all COVID-19 deaths in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that of the 11,600 people in the state who died of COVID-19, just 26 of those were fully vaccinated. Harris gave the numbers as the state tries to boost...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama pediatrician: ‘I don’t trust the government’ but COVID ‘is real’ and we’re ‘drowning’

A North Alabama pediatrician is sharing his experiences with COVID and it’s a sobering one: It’s real and it is a nightmare. Dr. Charles Wayne Melvin, a pediatrician at Tennessee Valley Pediatric Associates, Inc. in Sheffield and head of pediatrics at Helen Keller Hospital, wrote about his experiences in a Facebook post. In the post, Melvin said he is politically conservative and believes “both sides have botched this whole thing.” But, he adds COVID “is a real life and death fight and people are dying.”
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘I have come home and literally sobbed in the shower:’ Alabama doctor on treating COVID patients

An Alabama intensive care doctor said she is seeing younger patients hospitalized due to COVID in what she described as a “truly heartbreaking week.”. In an emotional Facebook post, Jenna Boyd Carpenter, a pulmonologist in Guntersville, said Marshall County hospitals have lost several patients under age 40 with the average age admitted to the ICU in the mid-50s. That’s changed from the previous peak in winter of 2020 when many hospitalizations involved older people or those with underlying health issues.
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

Unvaccinated Alabama twirling coach urged vaccinations before dying from COVID-19

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A beloved Baldwin County mother and twirling coach, who was unvaccinated, pleaded for people to get the vaccine before dying from coronavirus. The Baldwin County community is mourning the loss of 55-year-old Stacy Forbess, a beloved girls' twirling coach and Eastern Shore resident, who tragically died from COVID-19 on August 11, 2021.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

3,685 COVID cases added in Alabama; 846 from 1 county

Alabama added another 3,600-plus COVID-19 cases since yesterday, according to the latest figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The state has now passed the 600,000 coronavirus case mark since March 2020. Mobile County continues to see large increases, adding 846 from the previous day. Other counties with triple-digit increases were: Baldwin (350), Houston (103), Jefferson (375) and St. Clair (151).
Alabama Stateopelikaobserver.com

Alabama Re-Enters State Of Emergency

Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Aug. 12 that due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Alabama, the state will once again enter a state of emergency. “As of August 12, 2021, 95 percent of beds in intensive care units in Alabama hospitals were occupied, resulting in the lowest ICU-bed availability since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release from Ivey said.
Alabama StateCBS42.com

5 children on ventilators at Children’s of Alabama due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is reporting a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive pediatric patients, with five of their 22 COVID-19 patients now on ventilators. According to a press release, the hospital is seeing an uptick in cases “to the community spread of the Delta...
Alabama StateCBS42.com

191 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in one Alabama prison

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — 191 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in Elmore Correctional Facility, officials say. That number of positive cases accounts for nearly 1 in 5 inmates in the facility. The Alabama Department of Corrections said that officials “elected to test all inmates living in the facility not...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama no longer allows COVID concerns as reason for absentee ballot

Anne Perez’s excuse for voting absentee on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of Mobile’s August 24 municipal elections, was that she’s “physically incapacitated” and unable to vote on Election Day. The only thing is, Perez isn’t sick. She’s concerned her daughter, who started pre-school this week in Mobile County, could be...

