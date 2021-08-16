Only 2 Alabama ICU beds available Monday as COVID-19 surge threatens hospital resources

An Alabama intensive care doctor said she is seeing younger patients hospitalized due to COVID in what she described as a “truly heartbreaking week.”. In an emotional Facebook post, Jenna Boyd Carpenter, a pulmonologist in Guntersville, said Marshall County hospitals have lost several patients under age 40 with the average age admitted to the ICU in the mid-50s. That’s changed from the previous peak in winter of 2020 when many hospitalizations involved older people or those with underlying health issues.