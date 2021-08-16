Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston maintains school mask mandate despite Texas Supreme Court ruling

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents and faulty in the Houston Independent School District will be required to wear masks on school grounds and buses when the new school year begins next week. The district sticking with its policy despite a Texas Supreme Court decision striking down mask requirements in other counties. Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details on the order and how parents are responding.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

CBS News

CBS News

268K+
Followers
34K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Supreme Court#Houston Isd#The New School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy