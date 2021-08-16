Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds school personnel, parents and students about Courage2Report program
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds school personnel, parents, and students the Courage2ReportMO program provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others. These concerns may include assault, bullying/repeated harassment, cyberbullying, fighting, guns, homicide, human trafficking, knife, planned school attack, imminent school shooting, school shooting threat, sexual offense, suicide-other of another person (3rd party), or a terrorism threat (extremism). Those reporting their concerns may remain anonymous by not providing their name.www.kttn.com
