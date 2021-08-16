Cancel
Rayne, LA

Suspect Arrested in Shooting in Rayne Neighborhood (UPDATED)

By Brandon Comeaux
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 9 days ago
UPDATED STORY (Tuesday, August 17): 65-year-old Frederick Milson of Rayne has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder following Monday's shooting. According to Rayne Police, Victor Sias - also of Rayne - was shot in his lower body. He is now in stable condition in the hospital. Milson has been...

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

